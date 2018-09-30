FBI Contacts Second Woman in Kavanaugh Controversy
The FBI has contacted the second woman to have accused Donald Trump's pick to sit on the highest court in America of sexual misconduct.
Deborah Ramirez's lawyer says she'll co-operate with agents.
Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to sit on the Supreme Court has been held-up by allegations, with a final vote in the Senate delayed to allow an investigation.
He's always denied the accusations.
Thank you West Virginia - I love you! pic.twitter.com/Ou2umCfKp9— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018
President Donald Trump believes he'll get his man, he says "a vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh is a vote to confirm one of the most accomplished legal minds of our time".