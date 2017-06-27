The Dáil's been told that a new bill to overhaul the nomination of judges is "a really bad piece of legislation".



In a stinging rebuke this evening, Fianna Fail has insisted the overhaul is being driven by people "who don't know what they're talking about".



Fianna Fail says it will oppose the controversial bill, which will give lay people a majority of the seats on the group that chooses judges.



Jim O'Callaghan says the bill is misguided and poorly constructed:

Introducing the bill to the Dáíl, the justice minister offered an olive branch to judges by agreeing to let the heads of more courts have a seat on a new body to pick the judiciary.

He said he accepts that the presidents of the Circuit and District Courts should be included.

Charlie Flanagan says the move is being made "after careful consideration" of an intervention made by judges yesterday.

He made the announcement as he began the Dáil debate on moves to create a new Judicial Appointments Commission.