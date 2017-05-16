Fianna Fáil says it won't stand in the way of Fine Gael choosing a new Taoiseach - as long as there are no policy changes.

The party has said this lunchtime that the appointment of a new leader, in and of itself, will not require any amendment to the Confidence and Supply Arrangement with Fine Gael.

Finance spokesman Michael McGrath said the deal - which requires Fianna Fáil to facilitate the appointment of a Taoiseach and any ministers - would only need to be revisited "if there were any policy changes".

Enda Kenny is due to address the topic of his leadership when he speaks to the Fine Gael parliamentary party tomorrow evening.

But other opposition parties are calling for a swift end to the question marks over Kenny's leadership, saying ministers are distracted from their work.

Kenny is due to speak to the Fine Gael parliamentary party tomorrow night, with no hints being given about his exit plans.

