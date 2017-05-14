Fine Gael has retained a narrow lead over Fianna Fáil in the latest opinion poll.



The Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes Poll has Enda Kenny's party down one point to 28% but Michael Martin's also drops one point to 27%.



Sinn Fein remains unchanged on 18%, while Independents and others are up 2 to 12%.



Labour and the Independent Alliance are both down a point to 4%, while the Social Democrats and Solidarity/PBP are also down one point to 1%.



Stephen O'Brien, political editor of the Sunday Times, says the stability is good news for Fine Gael at a crucial time:

