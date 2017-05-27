Fine Gael will not enter government with Sinn Féin, according to the party's two leadership hopefuls.



Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney hold the third of four debates in Ballinasloe later.

At last night's hustings in Carlow, the two Ministers were quizzed by members on the 8th amendment, agriculture, Donald Trump.

Both tried to set out their vision for the future of Fine Gael, and said they would not let the outcome of the race start a rift in the party.

The two men also set out their position on future coalition partners for Fine Gael: