Facebook has apologised after a Channel 4 investigation found staff at the company were told not to remove extreme content even when it violated the company's guidelines.

Inside Facebook: Secrets of the Social Network was broadcast last night.

An undercover reporter who spent time at their offices in the UK and Dublin, found that violent videos, including assaults on children and images of self harm, all remained on Facebook after being reported by users and reviewed by moderators.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Facebook Vice President of Global Policy, Richard Allan, said the company had failed in certain areas: 'We do recognise that they were weaknesses, that we should not be in this position. All I can say is that we are committed wherever failings are brought to our attention to taking them seriously to addressing them'.

Dispatches reveals the racist meme that Facebook moderators used as an example of acceptable content to leave on their platform.



Facebook have removed the content since Channel 4’s revelations.

Warning: distressing content. pic.twitter.com/riVka6LcPS — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) July 17, 2018



