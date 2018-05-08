Facebook is no longer accepting adverts related to the Eighth Amendment referendum if they're based outside of Ireland.

The social media site says concerns have been raised about organisations and individuals based outside the country trying to influence the outcome of the referendum by buying ads on Facebook.

In a post, Facebook says: "This is an issue we have been thinking about for some time.

"Today, as part of our efforts to help protect the integrity of elections and referendums from undue influence, we will begin rejecting ads related to the referendum if they are being run by advertisers based outside of Ireland.

"Our company approach is to build tools to increase transparency around political advertising so that people know who is paying for the ads they are seeing, and to ensure any organisation running a political ad is located in that country.

"We have already begun to roll out the first of our ads transparency tools in Ireland."

It says its 'view ads' feature - which enables users to see all of the ads any advertiser is running on Facebook at the same time - has been fast tracked and is operational today.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has welcomed the announcement, and wants Google to introduce similar restrictions on YouTube.