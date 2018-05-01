Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the site is to launch a dating service for users.

He told the F8 conference in California it'll be an opt-in option for people.

"We are announcing a new set of features coming soon around dating", he said.

"Now this is going to be for building real, long-term relationships not just hook-ups".

Mark Zuckerberg speaking at the F8 conference in California | Image: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg

"it's going to be in the Facebook app but it's totally optional, it's opt-in.

"If you want you can make a dating profile.. and your friend's aren't going to see your profile.

"You're only going to be suggested (to) people who are not your friends, who have opted into dating who fit your preferences", he added.

No specific timeline was offered for the launch.