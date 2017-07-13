Domestic Violence charity Safe Ireland says it's disappointed that a man they worked with has pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner.



Patrick Fitzpatrick, who played Zumo in Fair City for several years, previously took part in the Man Up campaign with the NGO.



The campaign encourages men to stand up for women and call out abuse, and is described as follows by Safe Ireland;

"MAN UP is a campaign with a simple but powerful focus. It’s about men showing leadership, pride and courage to stand against domestic violence. To challenge the abuse of women and children."

NOTE; This picture is used for illustrative purposes of the Man Up Campaign only.



33 year old Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to assault causing harm of his ex girlfriend in Ballymun in 2015.



Caitriona Gleeson is from Safe Ireland;





