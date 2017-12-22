If you're out and about this Christmas and see the Liam McCarthy cup on display, make sure it's the real deal before taking a selfie

The hurling trophy has been doing the rounds of the winning county Galway, but it's now feared that there's a fake one cropping up as well.

Croke Park says it's very concerned at the reports.

While the Galway county board says they fought hard for 29 years to bring it back to the county, people should go through the official channels if they want the cup to appear at their event.