Fianna Fáil are introducing a bill today aimed at tackling fake news.

The proposed laws would mean any online political ads would have to state who paid for them and what the target market is.

It's a bid to prevent the apparent Russian influence on the US presidential election from happening here.

TD James Lawless says it's an attempt to introduce honesty to the process.

It come as representatives from Facebook will be questioned by an Oireachtas committee today on how they're tackling online abuse.

It's part of a meeting which will look at the issue of cyber security for young people.

The company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised more money will be spent on keeping its users safe.