The government says it's "unacceptable" that four families slept in public parks on Tuesday night, because there were not enough emergency beds available.

It's thought to be the first time that even emergency beds were not available as a last resort for homeless families.

Seven families were unable to find accommodation even in emergency shelters, which are intended to be the last resort for housing families in need.

They were directed to Garda stations - with three sleeping there, but four deciding they would rather sleep in public parks, in Fairview and Merrion Square.

While ministers defend the government's programme for ending homelessness, the opposition say it's clearly not working - when even the supposed 'last resort' is failing.

This lunchtime the housing minister Simon Coveney - taking time away from the FG leadership contest - said a new government strategy for tackling the tens of thousands of vacant homes would be published "within days".

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: