Families of victims of the Stardust tragedy are meeting with the Justice Minister this afternoon.

48 people died in the nightclub blaze in North Dublin on Valentine’s Day 1981.

Stardust campaigners want politicians to reject the McCartan report, which found no new inquiry into the fatal fire is warranted.

Families say they are asking TDs "to cast their vote to reject his report and seek a full commission of investigation" into the fire.

Antoinette Keegan’s two sisters died in the blaze, and says she wants an investigation done "thoroughly and properly".