Families are now paying almost 10 thousand seven hundred euro a year to run a car.

A new survey from the AA shows that's a small increase of 20 euro on last year's figures.

However the cost of fuel is continuing to rise - and is now one of the major concerns facing Irish motorists.

Rising fuel prices are being offset by savings on motor insurance according to the latest figures from the CSO.

Director of Consumer Affairs Conor Faughnan says despite a drop in Insurance costs - the crisis is far from over: