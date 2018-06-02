Gardai are appealing for help in finding a 52 year-old man who's gone missing from Glasnevin in Dublin.

Michael Nolan was last seen at around 10.30 on Thursday morning on Sir John Rogerson's Quay in the city centre.

He's 5 foot 10'' in height, of stocky build with grey hair and brown eyes - he was wearing blue jeans and a black polo t-shirt.

Gardaí and Michael's family are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone who may have seen him or who can help locate him is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station.