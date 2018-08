A French family has been rescued after their yacht ran aground in Skerries Harbour in Dublin.

The group of five sent out a mayday alert just before 5am this morning.

Skerries Coast Guard and lifeboat, Howth lifeboat and the Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter were all involved in the operation.

The family - a man, woman and three teenagers - was brought ashore safely.

Nobody was injured in the incident.