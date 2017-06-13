A devastated family of a young man seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run in Limerick have appealed to the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward.



21-year old David Kelly sustained multiple fractures to bones in his neck, wrist and elbow in the collision just outside the town of Croom in the early hours of yesterday morning.



Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward while his family are praying he will make a full recovery.



David's uncle is Conn Kelly:





David Raleigh reports from Limerick: