The family of an 18 year old man who is missing from his home in Glasnevin, Dublin "are very concerned for his wellbeing".

Dylan Keogh was last seen in the Clontarf area on January 11th.

He's described as being 5'8" in height,of slim build with dark shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

Dylan was last last seen wearing a navy 'onesie', black runners and a blue bandana on his forehead.

His bike was later located in the Dunes, Dollymount Beach, Clontarf.

Gardai have renewed their appeal to anyone in the vicinity, who may have been walking in the area to contact the Gardaí with any information they may have.



Dylan's family are asking anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station at (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-66-111 or any Garda Station.