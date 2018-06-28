A family has been rescued from the Dublin moutains after a gorse fire yesterday evening.

Their car was burned out after it went off the road.

Wildfires can change direction suddenly & the smoke from these gorse fires affects your breathing & ability to see. With the current weather, be safe 👍 https://t.co/xlhOZ01up0 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018



It went up in flames after the family fled the vehicle which came off the Old Military Road.

The gorse and heather fire is one of many blazes that fire crews are dealing with because of the heatwave.

Dublin Fire Brigade has three units at the scene of two smouldering fires at the Sugarloaf in Wicklow and Brannockstown in Meath this morning.

Both have been brought under control.