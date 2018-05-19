Guests are taking their seats at Windsor Castle with just an hour to go before the Royal Wedding.

George Clooney and his wife Amal are among the famous faces there - so are David and Victoria Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and James Blunt.

Members of the Royal Family are due to arrive shortly - and Meghan Markle will set off from the hotel where she spent last night along with her mother.

The Queen's given the couple new titles to celebrate the big day - they'll be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

David and Victoria Beckham arrived, with Victoria dressed head to toe in navy:

George Clooney and his wife, Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney have arrived at Windsor Castle.

Actor Tom Hardy has taken his seat in the St George's Church:

Singer James Blunt is one of the guests invited.

Prince Harry's former girlfriend Chelsy Davy has turned up for the celebrations.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have arrived for the ceremony.