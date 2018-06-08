Takeaway food deliveries usually arrive by bike or car, but there was a more unusual method of delivery in Dublin yesterday evening.

With the glorious weather, naturally there's been a few people looking for outdoor deliveries.

A few hungry folk enjoying the sun along the Grand Canal ended up receiving their burritos by a Deliveroo 'canoe driver'.

Image: Deliveroo

The company teamed up with the Canoe Centre and an experienced kayaker for the canal-based delivery.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “We’re delighted that our customers are enjoying great food and getting out in the good weather.

“We know that taking in as many sunshine hours as possible is very important. Our extreme kayak delivery along the Canal ensures that those stuck in the office all day need waste no time in catching up on rays after work.”