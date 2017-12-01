Thousands of public transport passengers face a hike in fares from today.

There are increases across some rail, bus and Luas fares - the €2.70 cash fare on Dublin Bus, for example, will increase to €2.85.

However, the National Transport Authority (NTA) says millions of passengers will see lower fares on Bus Éireann next year, due to an expansion of city bus zones in Cork, Limerick and Galway.

Children under five can also now travel for free on public transport.

NTA CEO Anne Graham says they want to give families with young children a break:

Households also face more costs, with some electricity, gas and broadband prices to rise.

Energia, Flogas, Pinergy and PrePayPower are increasing their rates from this morning.

Sky and Vodafone customers can also expect a jump in their bills.