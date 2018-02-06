A man has died in a crash on the M8 in Tipperary.



The crash happened around 9 o'clock last night on the Cahir side of Junction 12 near Kilbehenny.

The man, thought to be in his late 70s, suffered fatal injuries following the head-on collision.

The occupants of the second vehicle are believed to have escaped serious injury.

The southbound lane of the motorway remains closed this morning to allow Gardaí carry out an examination of the crash site.

Diversions are in place between Junction 11 Cahir South and Junction 12 Mitchelstown North.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for witnesses to contact them.