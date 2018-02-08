A teenager is being questioned after a man was stabbed to death in Lucan in West Dublin last night.

It happened at around 10.30 at Buirg an Ri Walk in Balgaddy.

It's believed the 52 year old was fatally injured following a row at his home.

This woman lives in the neighbourhood:

The scene in Balgaddy, Lucan where a man was stabbed to death last night. A 19 year old man is in custody. Gardai appealing for witnesses. pic.twitter.com/mNxEehbSkP — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) February 8, 2018



A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.



The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the Garda Technical Bureau is in attendance.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who may have any information to contact them.