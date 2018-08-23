Gardaí are increasing patrols during the Pope's visit amid fears of a spate of break-ins.

They're afraid that burglary gangs will be targeting empty homes as pilgrims attend events during the Pontiff's trip this weekend.

Homeowners are being advised to ask neighbours to keep an eye on their houses whilst they're out.

Meanwhile there's controversy over Garda security restrictions in Dublin City Centre.

Residents in the Church Street area are being asked to carry a utility bill, if they want to access the area.

Meanwhile, it's day two of the World Meeting of Families. Delegates at the Congress at Dublin's RDS will discuss a range of topics including marriage and parenting.