35 students who sat this years Junior Cert have not been given their results over fears they may have cheated.

The State Exams Commission has confirmed 20 pupils results are being 'permanently withheld' while a further 15 cases are still under investigation.

The number of exam papers held back this year has more than doubled since last year.

Students are warned they could have their whole exam cancelled if they bring any devices, like phones or MP3 Players, into the exam hall.

They are also warned that they risk having their exam cancelled if they help or attempt to help another candidate or if they are helped by another candidate.