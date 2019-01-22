French officials have confirmed Cardiff City's new signing Emiliano Sala was on a light aircraft which has gone missing.

It disappeared from radar last night over the English Channel while travelling to Cardiff from Nantes in western France.

He had been playing with nantes since July 2015.

Cardiff paid a club record fee for Sala - who agreed to a move on Saturday.

The 28-year old had signed a three-and-a-half year deal to play at Cardiff City Stadium.