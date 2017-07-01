A female doctor has been shot dead by a former colleague at a New York City hospital.

6 others were injured in the attack, five seriously.

According to officials, the gunman, a former doctor at the hospital, tried to set himself on fire before fatally shooting himself.

It's reported the killer resigned in 2015 following sexual harassment claims.

NYPD commissioner James O'Neill says the gunman was found on the 17th floor.

Garry Trimble's wife was among workers trapped inside the building at the time.