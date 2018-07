A female healthcare worker's been arrested in the UK over the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of another six.

Cheshire Police set up a team in May last year to look into the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Officers are now investigating the deaths of 17 babies and 15 what they call non-fatal collapses in the 16 months from March 2015.

Sky's Ashish Joshi has a statement from the hospital: