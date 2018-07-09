UK Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman who was exposed to a nerve agent in Wiltshire - died in hospital last night.

Dawn Sturgess, a 44 year old mother of three, was exposed to Novichok in Amesbury last week.

Her partner, Charlie Rowley, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal were poisoned with the same nerve agent earlier this year in Salisbury but managed to recover after spending months in Salisbury District Hospital.

Police suspect Ms Sturgess and Mr Rowley were exposed to novichok through a contaminated item left over from the first attack.

Britain has blamed Russia for the attack on the Skripals, but the Kremlin denies the allegation.