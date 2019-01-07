Fermoy Is The Cleanest Town In Ireland
Fermoy in Cork was the cleanest town in Ireland in 2018. Waterford was named the cleanest city.
The Anti-Litter League results have just been published by Irish Business Against Litter and it's good news for most of the country.
However, Ballymun in Dublin, Ballybane in Galway and Cork's Northside and Mahon have been highlighted as blackspots.
2018 IBAL ANTI-LITTER LEAGUE – FINAL STANDINGS
|
1
|
Fermoy
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
2
|
Athlone
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
3
|
Killarney
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
4
|
Naas
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
5
|
Navan
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
6
|
Sligo
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
7
|
Drogheda
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
8
|
Waterford City Centre
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
9
|
Kilkenny
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
9
|
Dundalk
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
11
|
Longford
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
12
|
Castlebar
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
13
|
Tallaght
|
Cleaner than European Norms
|
14
|
Letterkenny
|
Clean to European Norms
|
14
|
Roscommon
|
Clean to European Norms
|
16
|
Galway City Centre
|
Clean to European Norms
|
17
|
Limerick City Centre
|
Clean to European Norms
|
18
|
Nenagh
|
Clean to European Norms
|
19
|
Cavan
|
Clean to European Norms
|
20
|
Cork City Centre
|
Clean to European Norms
|
21
|
Portlaoise
|
Clean to European Norms
|
22
|
Ennis
|
Clean to European Norms
|
23
|
Dublin Airport Environs
|
Clean to European Norms
|
24
|
Mullingar
|
Clean to European Norms
|
25
|
Maynooth
|
Clean to European Norms
|
26
|
Monaghan
|
Clean to European Norms
|
27
|
Bray
|
Clean to European Norms
|
28
|
Dun Laoghaire
|
Clean to European Norms
|
29
|
Waterford City - Ballybeg
|
Clean to European Norms
|
30
|
Tralee
|
Clean to European Norms
|
31
|
Dublin City Centre
|
Moderately littered
|
32
|
Gorey
|
Moderately littered
|
33
|
Ballinasloe
|
Moderately littered
|
34
|
Limerick City South
|
Moderately littered
|
35
|
Carlow
|
Moderately littered
|
36
|
Ballymun
|
Littered
|
37
|
Cork City - Mahon
|
Littered
|
38
|
Cork City Northside
|
Littered
|
39
|
Galway City - Ballybane
|
Seriously littered
|
40
|
Dublin North Inner City
|
Seriously littered