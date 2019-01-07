Fermoy in Cork was the cleanest town in Ireland in 2018. Waterford was named the cleanest city.

The Anti-Litter League results have just been published by Irish Business Against Litter and it's good news for most of the country.

However, Ballymun in Dublin, Ballybane in Galway and Cork's Northside and Mahon have been highlighted as blackspots.

2018 IBAL ANTI-LITTER LEAGUE – FINAL STANDINGS