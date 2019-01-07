The 2018 IBAL Anti-Litter League results are in

Fermoy in Cork was the cleanest town in Ireland in 2018. Waterford was named the cleanest city.

The Anti-Litter League results have just been published by Irish Business Against Litter and it's good news for most of the country.

However, Ballymun in Dublin, Ballybane in Galway and Cork's Northside and Mahon have been highlighted as blackspots.

2018 IBAL ANTI-LITTER LEAGUE – FINAL STANDINGS

1

Fermoy

Cleaner than European Norms

2

Athlone

Cleaner than European Norms

3

Killarney

Cleaner than European Norms

4

Naas

Cleaner than European Norms

5

Navan

Cleaner than European Norms

6

Sligo

Cleaner than European Norms

7

Drogheda

Cleaner than European Norms

8

Waterford City Centre

Cleaner than European Norms

9

Kilkenny

Cleaner than European Norms

9

Dundalk

Cleaner than European Norms

11

Longford

Cleaner than European Norms

12

Castlebar

Cleaner than European Norms

13

Tallaght

Cleaner than European Norms

14

Letterkenny

Clean to European Norms

14

Roscommon

Clean to European Norms

16

Galway City Centre

Clean to European Norms

17

Limerick City Centre

Clean to European Norms

18

Nenagh

Clean to European Norms

19

Cavan

Clean to European Norms

20

Cork City Centre

Clean to European Norms

21

Portlaoise

Clean to European Norms

22

Ennis

Clean to European Norms

23

Dublin Airport Environs

Clean to European Norms

24

Mullingar

Clean to European Norms

25

Maynooth

Clean to European Norms

26

Monaghan

Clean to European Norms

27

Bray

Clean to European Norms

28

Dun Laoghaire

Clean to European Norms

29

Waterford City - Ballybeg

Clean to European Norms

30

Tralee

Clean to European Norms

31

Dublin City Centre

Moderately littered

32

Gorey

Moderately littered

33

Ballinasloe

Moderately littered

34

Limerick City South

Moderately littered

35

Carlow

Moderately littered

36

Ballymun

Littered

37

Cork City - Mahon

Littered

38

Cork City Northside

Littered

39

Galway City - Ballybane

Seriously littered

40

Dublin North Inner City

Seriously littered

 