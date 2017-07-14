All entrances into Longitude are now flowing freely.

Fans entering Marlay Park earlier experienced delays due to extra security and large crowds arriving simulataneously.

Delays had been anticipated by organisers due to the additional security measures.

Concert goers reported crowded queues on social media at around half five this evening.

Gates opened at 1.30pm and fans had been advised to allow plenty of additional time when travelling and entering the venue.

The site has a capacity for 35,000 festival goers and delays can be expected due to extra security.

600 stewards and 250 Garda will oversee the security operation over the three day event.

Longitude issued the following statement this evening:

"All entrances into Longitude are now flowing freely. Due to additional security measures implemented, this had led to delays for some fans upon entering the site earlier today. Delays had been anticipated and indeed well highlighted in advance by email to ticket purchasers, carried extensively by national/local media and via the promoter's own communication channels.

Unfortunately, such increased security measures are unavoidable and in the interest of everyone's safety.

Gates opened at 1.30pm and fans were advised to allow plenty of additional time when travelling and entering the venue."