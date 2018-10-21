Fianna Fail's confirmed its team of negotiators to review the Confidence and Supply agreement with Fine Gael.

It will be made up of the Party's Deputy Leader, Dara Calleary, Finance Spokesperson, Michael McGrath, Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers and Agriculture Spokesperson Charlie McConalogue.

Discussions will begin next week.

Yesterday Fine Gael confirmed Ministers Simon Coveney, Pascal Donohue and Regina Doherty along with the Parliamentary Party Chairman Martin Heydon, would lead the discussions for their party.