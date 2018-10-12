Fianna Fail Leader Wants No Election Until Brexit Deal Is Reached
The Fianna Fáil leader has written to the Taoiseach saying they should both agree not to bring down the government until a Brexit deal is in place.
Micheál Martin says a general election during these final negotiations would create dangerous instability.
He and Leo Varadkar spoke this morning and have agreed to meet next week to discuss the review of the confidence and supply arrangement that's keeping the government in place.
