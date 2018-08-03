The final acts to be added to this year's Electric Picnic have been revealed.

Among those joining the line-up are The Prodigy, Picture This, Walking On Cars and Gavin James.

The Prodigy, Picture This, Walking on Cars and many more have just joined our line-up for 2018! Check out the full list of artists here👉https://t.co/aD0S0tJDUo pic.twitter.com/msx1lLPaSE — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) August 3, 2018

Irish favourites The Coronas, Delorentos, HamSandwich, and Mik Pyro are also among the new announcements.

They'll play alongside headliners Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and N.E.R.D.

Of course, no Picnic would be complete without TodayFM's Soundgarden which is back and is bigger than ever!

This year's festival will also see the return of areas like the Trailer Park and The Hazel Wood.

It gets underway in Stradbally Co Laois on August 31st and is completely sold out.