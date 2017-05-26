Final Day Of Sunshine!
Ireland is enjoying the last of the hot weather today.
Temperatures are due to hit as high as 26 degrees, but there's showers expected later this evening.
These people on Dollymount beach are making the most of it!
Ireland is enjoying the last of the hot weather today.
Temperatures are due to hit as high as 26 degrees, but there's showers expected later this evening.
These people on Dollymount beach are making the most of it!
Have you downloaded our shiny new app? It’s like a teeny tiny website in your hand providing a great listening experience, content to read on the go and the ability to contact your favourite shows live on air.