Prince Charles & the Duchess of Cornwall visited Glasnevin Cemetary

The royal visit to Ireland continued today.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attended a reception at the British Ambassador's residence where an OBE was being awarded to Paul Smithwick from the Kilkenny brewing family.

 

Earlier the Royal couple visited Glasnevin Cemetery where they laid a wreath in memory of those who died in the 1916 Rising.

 

 Conor Dodd was the historian who showed them around:

 

 

 

 

 

 