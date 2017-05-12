Final Day for the Royal Couple
The royal visit to Ireland continued today.
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attended a reception at the British Ambassador's residence where an OBE was being awarded to Paul Smithwick from the Kilkenny brewing family.
Price Charles & Duchess Camilla attending wreath laying & visiting graves of Michael Collins & Eamon de Valera in Glasnevin this morn pic.twitter.com/uSnwd4yYLA— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 12, 2017
Earlier the Royal couple visited Glasnevin Cemetery where they laid a wreath in memory of those who died in the 1916 Rising.
HRH Prince Charles & HRH Duchess Camilla arrive at Glasnevin Cemetery #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/3MkOfCKTPA— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 12, 2017
Conor Dodd was the historian who showed them around:
Prince Charles meets Enda Kenny at Government Buildings pic.twitter.com/s9cZuAAAg0— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 12, 2017
Charles and Camilla at Brexit event in Glencairn. @GerryAdamsSF @EamonRyan @BrendanHowlin @NoelRock & @sean_haughey also here pic.twitter.com/xTHmOhlUQO— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 12, 2017