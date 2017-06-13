As a nation we have felt robbed of some good weather this June.

Typically with the start of the Leaving Cert temperatures soar and our pasty sun-starved skin finally gets some vitamin D.

This June however there's been nothing but rain, wind and cold temperatures.

But fear not summer is on the way - well at least two days of it.

This weekend temperatures set to hit 26 degrees on Sunday in some places.



Saturday will be a warm, bright and dry day with sunshine in most areas and high temperatures of 24 degrees.

While Sunday will dry and even warmer with temperatures ranging from 20 to 26 degrees!