Finances at the Garda training college are under the spotlight again with a day-long meeting of the Public Accounts Committee.

The Irish Examiner says members will hear how senior Gardai tried to block a probe into the scandal.

Seven civilian officers are due to give evidence after an internal audit showed public money was used for private clubs and gifts.

Earlier this month the force's Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan described the claims as 'unacceptable', but couldn't say if the law had been broken.