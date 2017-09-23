Fine Gael is showing a 4 point lead over Fianna Fail in the latest opinion poll.

The Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post puts Leo Varadkar's party on 30 points, up 3 percent since July.

Our Political Editor Chris Donoghue has the breakdown:

It's the second poll within in a week and this Red C research for the Sunday Business Post puts the support of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail up since its last poll in July.

It has Fine Gael on 30% up 3, Fianna Fail on 26% up 2. Sinn Fein is on 16% down 2. Independents are on 10% up 2. Labour is on 5% down 1, Solidarity people before profit in on 4% no change, the IA is down 2 to 2%, Soc Dem is up 2 to 4% greens are down 2 to 2% and renua is on 1% down 2.

This poll was taken on mon- fri this week and Fianna Fail members nervous about last Sunday's poll that showed them behind 8% will find some relief in the 4% gap today.

For Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar it's the first time the party has hit 30% in a Red C poll since before the last election.