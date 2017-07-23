Fine Gael Holds Lead In New Poll
A new opinion poll shows Fine Gael continuing to hold a minor lead over Fianna Fáil.
The Kantar Millward Browne poll for the Sunday Independent puts Fine Gael at 30%, with Fianna Fáil one point behind on 29%.
That's a nine-point swing in Fine Gael's favour since the last poll by the same company in February.
Sinn Féin are unchanged on 20%, with Labour and independents on seven points each, and the Independent Alliance on five.
The Greens are on 2%, with Solidarity-PBP on 1%, and the Social Democrats and Renua failing to feature at all.
FULL DETAILS
(July 9-21, Margin of Error 3.2%)
FG 30 +5 (since Feb)
FF 29 -4
SF 20
Inds 7 +3
Lab 7 +1
IA 5
Green 2
SolPBP 1 -2
SD 0 -2