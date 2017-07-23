A new opinion poll shows Fine Gael continuing to hold a minor lead over Fianna Fáil.

The Kantar Millward Browne poll for the Sunday Independent puts Fine Gael at 30%, with Fianna Fáil one point behind on 29%.

That's a nine-point swing in Fine Gael's favour since the last poll by the same company in February.

Sinn Féin are unchanged on 20%, with Labour and independents on seven points each, and the Independent Alliance on five.

The Greens are on 2%, with Solidarity-PBP on 1%, and the Social Democrats and Renua failing to feature at all.

FULL DETAILS

(July 9-21, Margin of Error 3.2%)

FG 30 +5 (since Feb)

FF 29 -4

SF 20

Inds 7 +3

Lab 7 +1

IA 5

Green 2

SolPBP 1 -2

SD 0 -2