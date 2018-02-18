Two new opinion polls show Fine Gael have opened up a gap as the most popular party in the country.

They have an eight to 11 point lead over Fianna Fáil.

There's two new polls this morning - a Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times and the Sunday Independent's Kantar Milward Brown poll.

Both place Fine Gael on 36 per cent support, with Fianna Fáil on 25 points in one and 28 in the other.

Averaging Sinn Féin's totals would see Mary Lou McDonald's party on 18 per cent support.

While Labour still have seen no increase in support, on 5 per cent in the Times poll and 4 in the Independent.

Solidarity People Before Profit are between one and three points.

Both agree the Social Democrats poll at 1 per cent, the Green Party are between 1 and 2 points, and 3-4 per cent support for the Independent Alliance.

Independents are polling between 6 and 9 per cent

Both polls agree almost half of people are satisfied with the governments performance.

While there's also been another rise in Leo Varadkar's satisfaction rating as Taoiseach, with the polls placing it at 55 or 58 per cent.

The Kantar Millward Brown survey was conducted between the 6th and 14th of February.

That was before the political fallout from the publication of the National Planning Framework.

Political Correspondent for the Sunday Independent , Philip Ryan outlines the support for the three largest parties:

The so-called 'Leo Leap' has continued into 2018 according to the Sunday Times / Behaviour and Attitudes Poll.

The paper's political editor Stephen O'Brien says the poll makes happy reading for Leo Varadkar: