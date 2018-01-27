The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows Leo Varadkar's party up 5 points to 32 per cent support.

Fine Gael are up 5 points in this survey, their highest result in a Red C poll since December 2015.

Fianna Fáil are static on 26 per cent, with Sinn Féin dropping one to 15 points.

9 per cent of people would vote Independent, down 1 - while Labour and the Green Party remain unchanged on 6 and 4 per cent respectively.

The Independent Alliance are down 1 to 3 per cent - the same mark as Solidarity - People Before Profit.

The Social Democrats are down 1 per cent to 2 points, while Renua are on zero down one per cent.