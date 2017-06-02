Fine Gael's new leader will be confirmed today, after the final votes are cast this morning.

Enda Kenny and his 72 colleagues in the parliamentary party will vote this morning on who will replace him.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports.

Meanwhile, Enda Kenny has tweeted his best wishes to Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar:

1/5 - I remember this day almost 15 years ago & the sense of excitement & possibility. — Enda Kenny (@EndaKennyTD) June 2, 2017





2/5 - On this very important day in their lives, I want to wish both @simoncoveney and @campaignforleo every good wish in today's election. — Enda Kenny (@EndaKennyTD) June 2, 2017





3/5 Their participation in this internal election has been democratically valuable & has energised the @FineGael party across Ireland. — Enda Kenny (@EndaKennyTD) June 2, 2017





4/5 - I pledge my full support to whoever is elected, in the important work at Govt level, to which the new leader will have to dedicate... — Enda Kenny (@EndaKennyTD) June 2, 2017





5/5 ..their life in service of the people of this great Republic. My enduring belief in the potential of this country is boundless. — Enda Kenny (@EndaKennyTD) June 2, 2017



