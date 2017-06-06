An area of Dublin Airport was evacuated for a time earlier after a small fire.

It broke out in an office but was extinguished quickly.

Pier 3 was temporarily evacuated due to small fire which has now been extinguished. No one injured. Incident in office away from public 1/3 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 6, 2017

We are now moving to resume operations in Pier 3 as quickly as possible. As a precaution we temporarily suspended security screeening 2/3 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 6, 2017

Full flight operations resumed in Pier 3 about 20 minutes ago. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) June 6, 2017

No members of the public came in contact with it.

Security screening in Terminal One had to be suspended as a result - It has now resumed as have flight operations.