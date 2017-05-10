Fire fighters will continue to battle a major fire in one of the country's biggest forests today.

A regional emergency operation has been in place in County Galway as the blaze in the Cloosh Valley spread beyond the forestry plantation.

It was hoped dropping temperatures last night would help control the blaze.

Coillte staff, along with the fire service, Army and Air-Corps have been fighting the blaze for several days now.

A haze of smoke from the fire affected large parts of Galway city and county.

The view from 16000ft of the fires burning in Galway, taken by our maritime patrol crew heading West while our helis helped local crews pic.twitter.com/ww2GAxM3iF — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) May 9, 2017



