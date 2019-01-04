Emergency services are still attempting to bring a serious fire in Bray, Co Wicklow under control.

It's believed to have broken out at a pub in the town at around 1:30am this morning.

Almost 10 hours after it started, a fire continues to rip through a building on Main Street in Bray pic.twitter.com/aDyASATnap — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) January 4, 2019

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters remain at the scene this morning as they attempt to fully extinguish the blaze.

Gardaí are directing motorists away from the area, while a number of bus services have been forced to alter their route.

Health Minister Simon Harris, a local TD, said he was very sorry to hear about the fire and thanked the fire service for their efforts.