A one minute silence will be held across the UK later for the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

22 people were killed and hundreds injured in a bomb blast following a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

The pop star tweeted this morning to say she was 'thinking of you all today and every day'.

thinking of you all today and every day 🐝 I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

A memorial service will be held at Manchester Cathedral, in memory of those who lost their lives.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William will be among those attending.

Among the victims were Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford - a teenage couple who were said to be 'inseparable'.

Chloe's mum Lisa says they live with the pain every day.

She said: "We struggle hourly - minutes sometimes - day-by-day.

"The anniversary obviously is etched in everyone's minds, but for us it's just another day of heartbreak, really."