Tourism Ireland's boldly gone where no tourism campaign has gone before.

It's celebrating the upcoming release of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - with the first ever campaign in space.

A billboard ad featuring the Wild Atlantic Way has been launched into space using a weather balloon.

It features an image of Skellig Michael - otherwise known as Luke Skywalker's hide-out.

Tourism Ireland's going to share the photo and short film on social media.