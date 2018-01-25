The first ever Irish Masters in Artificial Intelligence is to be offered in the University of Limerick.

It's been established to respond to the demand from businesses for graduates with AI skills.

Nicole Gernon reports:

Artificial Intelligence is a growing industry here, but there is a skills gap.

The Skillnets agency has been working with businesses to find out what they need and to help develop a programme.

The part-time course will run for two years mostly online with some workshops at the University of Limerick.

The first Irish Masters in #ArtificialIntelligence is being launched @UL due to demand from businesses



60 students will start this Sept pic.twitter.com/UkowmVoTmM — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) January 25, 2018

It's expected that it will appeal to people already working in the industry who want to upskill.

Major tech companies like Google, Citi and IBM have also been involved in developing the course and say that employment prospects for graduates are good.

The first 60 students will start the course this September, with the aim to educate 300 in the next 5 years.

More information can be found here.